Iraq’s SAC backs PM al-Zaidi’s US visit, graft campaign

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's State Administration Coalition (SAC) on Sunday endorsed Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's upcoming visit to Washington and reaffirmed support for the government's anti-corruption campaign, calling for investigations to proceed without political interference.

The Coalition, meeting at the Government Palace under Al-Zaidi's chairmanship, reviewed preparations and objectives for the prime minister's US visit and discussed how its expected outcomes could advance Iraq's interests and strengthen its international relations.

Participants also backed the Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption campaign launched by the government and judiciary, stressing that it should continue per the law and remain free from political considerations or selective enforcement.

The meeting was attended by Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi, Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zidan, and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

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