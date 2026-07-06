Iraq’s CF backs anti-corruption drive

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), the largest bloc in Parliament, reaffirmed on Monday its support for government and judicial measures to combat corruption, protect public funds, and strengthen the rule of law, according to a statement.

During a meeting at the office of Badr Organization Secretary-General Hadi Al-Amiri, attended by Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan and Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, the CF also reviewed official and public preparations for the funeral of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, calling for broad participation in the ceremony.

As Parliament resumed sessions following its legislative recess, the bloc called for activating oversight mechanisms and accelerating the approval of key legislation.

On June 28, Iraqi authorities launched Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat Al-Fajr), a nationwide anti-corruption campaign under Al-Zaidi’s direction targeting current and former officials, lawmakers, politicians, business figures, ministers, directors-general, provincial governors, and other suspects.

On Sunday, Tasmeem Alliance head Amer Al-Fayez revealed to Shafaq News that anti-corruption efforts would be on the agenda of the CF’s regular meeting.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far