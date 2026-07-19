Syria’s Al-Sharaa appoints new intelligence chief

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa on Sunday appointed new leaders to key security positions, including the National Security Office and the General Intelligence Service.

According to Syria’s SANA news agency, under the decisions, Interior Minister Anas Khattab was named director of the National Security Office while retaining his post as interior minister.

Al-Sharaa also appointed Hussein Al-Salama as deputy director of the National Security Office and Mulham Al-Shantout as deputy interior minister for security affairs. Major General Abdul Qader Tahan was named head of the General Intelligence Service.