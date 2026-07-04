China names Xiang Bo new Ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

China’s newly appointed Ambassador to Iraq, Xiang Bo, on Saturday described ties between Beijing and Baghdad as longstanding, rooted in two ancient civilizations with a history of friendly exchange and expanding cooperation across multiple fields.

During a ceremony marking the start of his tenure, Bo was received by officials from Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Protocol Department, alongside members of the Chinese diplomatic mission at the embassy.

He noted that his assignment carries the responsibility of working closely with his Iraqi counterparts to advance the China–Iraq strategic partnership reached at the leadership level, while also widening practical cooperation between the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between Iraq and China were established in 1958, with the two countries maintaining continuous ambassadorial representation since then. Xiang Bo succeeds Cui Wei, while Iraq’s current ambassador to China is Shorsh Khalid Saeed.