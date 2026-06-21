Al-Anbar Council ousts Martyrs’ Foundation Head

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Al-Anbar Provincial Council on Sunday removed Raheeb Hamid Hais, head of the Martyrs’ Foundation in the province, from his position, approving recommendations from the Iraqi Committee of Martyrs and Wounded Affairs.

The decision followed a unanimous vote, with no official reasons provided for the dismissal. No successor has been appointed so far.

The Martyrs’ Foundation and other relevant authorities have not commented on the decision.

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