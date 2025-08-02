Iraqi Parliament postpones vote on Ambassador nominees

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi Parliament Presidency has postponed on Saturday, the vote on the country’s new list of ambassadorial nominees pending a comprehensive review of candidates’ qualifications.

In a post on Facebook, MP Haidar al-Salami noted that more than fifty lawmakers signed a request to suspend the vote until a thorough examination of the nominees’ résumés is completed, emphasizing the need to exclude those unfit to represent Iraq abroad.

The decision follows growing criticism over the transparency and merit of diplomatic appointments. Lawmakers and analysts warn that political interference in the selection process risks harming Iraq’s international reputation and long-term economic interests.

Previous parliamentary sessions faced similar scrutiny, as many ambassadorial nominations reportedly involved individuals lacking formal diplomatic experience. Critics accuse some appointments of being political favors or party deals, bypassing professional standards.

The Board of Supreme Audit and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have repeatedly flagged concerns about weak credentials and mismatched backgrounds among candidates. However, political pressure has often stalled efforts to enforce stricter vetting.

The latest list, not officially confirmed by the government, reportedly includes dozens of nominees for ambassador, attaché, and mission chief roles. Sources indicated to Shafaq News that many candidates are relatives of influential political figures, with some in their early thirties and without diplomatic or administrative experience.

At a press conference on Saturday, MP Amir al-Maamouri urged the Parliament to reject blanket approval of the list and instead assess each nominee individually. He also called on the Foreign Relations Committee to publish detailed evaluations, including academic records, career history, integrity checks, and security clearances.

“Some names raise serious concerns,” al-Maamouri highlighted, citing ties to the outlawed Baath Party, inclusion under the General Amnesty Law, and a lack of professional readiness.

In turn, MP Ali al-Saedi introduced a legislative proposal to amend the Foreign Service Law to establish clear criteria for ambassadorial appointments and prevent political factions from treating diplomatic posts as party rewards. He further called the current process unconstitutional and urged Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani to fast-track the bill.