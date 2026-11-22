Shafaq News- Baghdad

Air pollution in Baghdad has worsened in recent days, with around 8,000 businesses and industrial facilities operating in violation of environmental standards, the Green Iraq Observatory said on Sunday.

In its latest report, the environmental watchdog challenged official claims that authorities had shut down polluting operations, pointing to brick and asphalt factories as among the capital’s main sources of pollution.

“Monitoring remains a major concern,” the observatory said, noting that 48 stations across 11 provinces track major pollutants, including gases, suspended particles, dust, and volatile organic compounds.

One of the areas most affected is the Basmaya residential complex. Despite being designed as a model housing development away from traffic and noise, the complex is now exposed to significant levels of air pollution because of its proximity to brick and asphalt factories, according to the observatory.

Prolonged exposure to polluted air can increase the risk of strokes, heart attacks, high blood pressure, and asthma attacks, the report warned. Children, older people, pregnant women, and those with pre-existing medical conditions are particularly vulnerable, prompting the watchdog to call for immediate action to curb environmental violations and tackle the main sources of pollution across the capital.

Read more: The cost of filth: Iraq among the world’s most polluted nations