KJS publishes new report on violations against journalists in the Region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-04T10:11:56+0000
Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate (KJS) published new statistics showing violations and abuses that journalists were subjected to in the last six months, in the Kurdistan Region.

Member of the Syndicate's administrative board, Mohammed Akrawi, said in a press conference on Monday that 22 violations against journalists were recorded in the mentioned period.

He added that the violations vary between breaking and seizing the journalists' belongings, mass expulsions, and closing media outlets.

According to Akrawi, 62 journalists in the Kurdistan Region were affected by these violations that include 12 arrests, eight cases of preventing media coverage, three cases of breaking the Journalists' belongings, 11 cases of expulsion, and one media outlet shut down.

