Serious labor rights violations exposed in Al-Sulaimaniyah construction sector

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Al-Sulaimaniyah’s Construction Workers' Union revealed severe violations of labor rights in ready-mix concrete projects, describing the working conditions as inhumane.

Osman Zindani, head of Al-Sulaimaniyah branch of the Construction Workers' Union, reported a series of labor abuses during an interview with Shafaq News Agency, noting that "workers face significant challenges that threaten their safety and legal rights."

Zindani stated, "When workers approach the union to address their issues, they are either dismissed or removed by employers." He added that "many workplaces treat workers harshly, akin to old-style camps, without adhering to the laws and regulations set by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs."

He also highlighted that "social insurance, which should be provided to every worker, is deducted from workers' salaries but is not returned to them when they leave the job, which constitutes financial exploitation." Additionally, "workers are forced to work overtime beyond the legal limit set by labor law, which stipulates that daily working hours should not exceed eight hours."

Zindani concluded by urging the Ministry of Labor to "take immediate action to address these violations," emphasizing the need for "practical measures within 10 days to investigate the violating entities and ensure workers' rights."

Labor rights and the enforcement of relevant laws are crucial issues in any economy, including the Kurdistan region of Iraq, where construction and development projects are growing. The sector relies heavily on workers in areas such as concrete and construction. However, weak oversight of labor law enforcement, combined with non-compliance with social insurance and legal working hours, leads to significant labor rights violations.

These issues remain a major challenge for the Ministry of Labor and unions, which strive to defend workers' rights in a work environment that sometimes lacks transparency and fairness.