Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi plans to lead a senior government delegation to Cairo on Monday for talks on oil, energy and arms cooperation, an Iraqi government source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Al-Zaidi will meet Egyptian officials to discuss strengthening political ties and security coordination and expanding trade and investment, the source said.

The planned visit follows an October 18 meeting in Baghdad between Al-Zaidi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. They discussed expanding economic ties and giving Egyptian companies a greater role in Iraq’s infrastructure and reconstruction projects.