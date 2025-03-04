Yemen’s Houthis: Ready to resume attacks on Israel

Shafaq News/ Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) announced, on Monday, their readiness to resume operations against Israel in response to the Israeli “violations” of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Ansarallah said Israel’s ongoing breaches, including the complete closure of Gaza’s border crossings to humanitarian aid, constitute a “dangerous escalation,” according to a statement from the group's political office.

The Houthis affirmed the Palestinian people's right to resist "Zionist arrogance and all war crimes" committed with alleged US support, reiterating Yemen’s unwavering stance in backing the Palestinian cause and its resistance.

“The Yemeni armed forces are ready to resume operations in response to Zionist violations.”

Ansarallah official Nasr al-Din Amer recently stated that if Israel resumes its war on Gaza, the group will fully restart its military operations. When asked about the nature of their response, he said, “It’s too early to specify the scale of escalation, but at a minimum, Jaffa will be under fire.”

In solidarity with Gaza amid Israel’s war, which has killed and injured more than 160,000 people—mostly women and children—the Houthis have attacked Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones since November 2023, as well as targets inside Israel.

A ceasefire and prisoner-hostage exchange agreement took effect on January 19, structured in three phases, each lasting 42 days. Negotiations for the second phase were scheduled to begin on February 3, the 16th day of the first phase, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly blocked them, insisting on extending only the first phase and halting all humanitarian aid to Gaza.