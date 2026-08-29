Shafaq News- Baghdad

The return of sulfur-like odors across Baghdad has renewed concerns over serious environmental and health risks, the Iraq Green Observatory warned on Saturday.

The emissions were caused by high-sulfur heavy fuel burned at power plants and refineries, along with plastic waste and unregulated dumping sites around the capital, the watchdog explained, linking the nighttime and early-morning buildup to thermal inversion, which traps harmful gases near the ground.

It also reported an increase in bronchitis and respiratory distress, particularly among children, older adults, and people with asthma, though it provided no figures.

On August 11, similar emissions occurred and persisted into the following day across several districts. Baghdad Operations Command then shut two unlicensed factories, dismantled eight metal-smelting sites, and arrested six operators in eastern Baghdad over harmful emissions and environmental violations.

The Observatory called for an immediate halt to poor-quality fuel use at facilities near residential areas, tighter controls on illegal waste burning, expanded environmental monitoring, and public disclosure of pollution levels.