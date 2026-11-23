Shafaq News- Kyiv (Updated at 12:10)

Ukraine sank a Russian corvette, destroyed a military helicopter, and struck a cargo vessel in a naval drone operation off the coast of Libya, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday.

"An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia's war," he wrote on X. "I received detailed briefings on the operation's steps yesterday and today. The targets we set were achieved. It all took place off the coast of Libya."

An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation’s steps yesterday and today – the targets we set were achieved. It all took place off the coast of Libya. Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy’s efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk. It’s one of their newest ships, commissioned in 2023, during the full-scale war. A Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed along with the corvette. Our second target was the Russian dry cargo vessel MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. Result: target hit. We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia’s aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons. Glory to Ukraine! — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2026

Russia’s ambassador to Libya, Aydar Aganin, accused Ukraine of seeking to extend the conflict into maritime areas far beyond the main theater of fighting, warning that the Ukrainian drone attack would not go unanswered. He added that Moscow is weighing its response.

The Russian corvette had previously been reported struck in a suspected naval drone attack while docked at the port of Benghazi in eastern Libya.

Local authorities reported that the attack caused an explosion and fire, severely damaging the vessel and injuring at least 10 Russian and Libyan crew members.

Libya's eastern-based administration said the ship had stopped to refuel and take on supplies while returning to Russia, adding that a joint investigation with Moscow had been launched. No one had claimed responsibility at the time.