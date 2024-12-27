Yemen's Houthis claim “success” in targeting Israel's Ben Gurion Airport as part of 3 military operations

Shafaq News/ Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis) announced, on Friday, targeting Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Yaffa with a "specific" operation, as part of three "successful and direct" military operations.

Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson for Ansarallah, stated that the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a "specific" military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport with a "Palestine 2" hypersonic ballistic missile.

He confirmed that the missile “succeeded” in reaching its target despite the “enemy's [Israel] censorship,” noting that the attack caused casualties and resulted in the suspension of airport operations.

In a second operation, Saree mentioned that the group hit a “vital target” in Yaffa with a drone, confirming that the operation “successfully” achieved its objective.

For the third operation, the military spokesperson stated that the Houthi UAV force targeted the Santa Ursula ship in the Arabian Sea, east of Socotra Island, with several drones, confirming that the strike was “direct.”

“The ship was targeted owing to the violation of ban decision of entry to the ports of occupied Palestine by the company that owns the ship,” he explained.

This story will be updated with further details…