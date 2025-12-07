White House hosts Israel–Qatar secret talks

Shafaq News – Washington

Israeli and Qatari delegations met on Sunday in New York in a White House–brokered confidential session aimed at restoring ties weakened after Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Doha.

Sources told Axios that the meeting was chaired by US envoy Steve Witkoff, with Mossad Director David Barnea representing Israel, while Qatar dispatched a senior official. The gathering marked the first use of a trilateral mechanism proposed by Washington to enhance coordination, address grievances, and prevent future security frictions.

The talks follow months of diplomatic strain stemming from Israel’s September 9 strike, which targeted Hamas figures and killed a Qatari security officer. The incident prompted Qatar to halt its mediation role until Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an apology in a call facilitated by the United States. Mediation later resumed, though relations between the two US partners remained fragile.

