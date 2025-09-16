Beyond Condemnation: Will Doha Summit drive Arab States toward collective action?

Shafaq News

The Arab-Islamic summit in Doha ended with a strong communiqué condemning Israel’s September 9 strike on Qatar and pledging full solidarity with the Gulf state. While such declarations are not new, the language this time — paired with GCC moves to convene defense meetings and activate joint deterrence mechanisms — raises the question of whether Arab states are edging from symbolic denunciations toward practical coordination.

From Rhetoric to Structure

Unlike previous summits that largely stopped at condemnation, the Doha meeting placed collective security at the center of its message. Arab and Islamic leaders reaffirmed that “an attack on one state is an attack on all,” and endorsed steps toward activating mechanisms of joint defense. The GCC communiqué went further, ordering an urgent meeting of the Joint Defense Council and instructing the unified military command to begin taking measures on deterrence.

Iraqi Push for the Arab Defense Pact

In Baghdad, the parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee said such a move was anticipated. Committee member Mukhtar al-Moussawi told Shafaq News, “What happened in Doha reflects a new awareness in Arab capitals of the need to face risks collectively and prevent Israel from exploiting divisions. Baghdad will push for activating the Arab Joint Defense Agreement and for building frameworks of security and economic coordination with Islamic states.”

Political analyst A’ed al-Hilali also noted Iraq’s readiness to engage, “Iraq stressed at the summit its willingness to coordinate with Arab and Islamic partners to reinforce collective security and build a unified political stance that puts an end to aggression and foreign interference. This summit is a turning point for reviving joint Arab-Islamic action.”

Old Concept, New Urgency

Observers acknowledge that the idea of a joint Arab force is not new. Egyptian researcher Mounir al-Adib pointed out to Shafaq News that the project “has been proposed before and already has funding and support,” but the Israeli strike on Qatar has injected fresh urgency.

“The escalation has alarmed the Gulf and the broader Arab region. A joint force could help protect the region and strengthen its security framework,” al-Adib said.

Divergent Paths: Military or Political?

Not all experts see military escalation as the answer. Retired Saudi Gen. Abdullah Ghanem al-Qahtani explained to Shafaq News that Arab coordination must remain within the framework of political and legal principles. “The priority is safeguarding the region’s future and stability.”

Saudi writer and analyst Mubarak al-Ati agreed, predicting more emphasis on diplomatic and legal work, and considering the next phase will likely see Arab delegations active in world capitals to pursue Israel over its violations through legal and diplomatic channels.

Pressure vs. Constraints

Others, however, insist that stronger measures are necessary. Jordanian analyst Kamal Zaghloul argued that Doha moved the Arab position “from condemnation to rejection,” but warned this must be backed by real action.

“This requires steps such as reducing ties with Israel, closing airspace to its flights, or applying collective Arab pressure on the United States. Yet achieving a unified stance will remain difficult because of some states’ official and commercial relations with Tel Aviv.”

Outlook

The Doha summit has revived debate on whether Arab and Islamic states can transform collective security from a rhetorical principle into an operational strategy. But what is clear is that Israel’s strike on Doha has jolted regional capitals into reconsidering the limits of mere condemnation.

