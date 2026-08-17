Washington rules out Iran MoU extension

Shafaq News- Washington

Washington would not seek to ext end its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran, US President Donald Trump said on Monday, arguing that Tehran remained unwilling to accept US terms for ending the conflict.

Trump stated that the Strait of Hormuz was “open,” with millions of barrels of oil passing through the waterway each week, and expressed a desire to declare it American territory.

Speaking to Fox News earlier today, Trump threatened military action against Oman if it interfered with US operations in Hormuz. “If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the shit out of them.”

Iranian authorities detained an oil tanker in the strait over alleged violations of maritime regulations. Citing shipping data, Iranian television said the vessel was stopped and is now near Qeshm Island, without providing further details.

Shipping through the waterway has slowed sharply, with only five cargo vessels crossing on August 16 and none recorded on August 15, according to ship-tracking firm Kpler.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei said the MoU with Washington does not specify a 60-day deadline, noting that Tehran would not accept being placed under time pressure and would proceed in line with its national interests.