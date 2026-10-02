Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called for efforts to secure an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon and build the state around the principle of “one decision and one army.”

Speaking at a press conference in the southern city of Nabatieh, Salam said the government’s commitment to residents of southern Lebanon and Nabatieh would not change, stressing that the war was not of Lebanon’s choosing but was imposed on the country. “Lebanon could not wait for a major regional settlement, which might never materialize or could come at the country’s expense.”

Salam said the government was working to restore state institutions in Nabatieh so they could serve residents and support those who remain in the area, adding that the scale of the needs in southern Lebanon “exceeded the state’s capacity and required substantial funding.”

He identified the government’s priorities as halting attacks, securing Israel’s withdrawal and enabling residents to return to their towns.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled the southern Lebanese towns of Beit Yahoun and Mansouri, as well as Wadi Zebqin and Wadi Saluki, Lebanese media reported. Israeli forces also fired machine guns toward Hadatha and the outskirts of Baraachit in the Bint Jbeil district.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Israeli attacks between March 2 and Sept. 25 killed 4,386 people and wounded 12,413.

Read more: Israel reshapes southern Lebanon: Displacement and settlement fears