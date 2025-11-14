War has made children violent, sad, and bereft, agencies say

Shafaq News

More than nine in 10 children in Gaza are displaying signs of aggressive behavior linked to more than two years of war between Hamas and Israel, welfare agencies have reported.

Issuing a warning that the children’s sense of stability and security has been eroded as key everyday services have collapsed, humanitarians insist that young Gazans will need “sustained, long-term efforts to recover”.

According to child safety partner assessments conducted in September, shared by the UN aid coordination office (OCHA), 93 per cent exhibited aggressive behaviour and 90 per cent were violent towards younger children.

Sadness and withdrawal are almost as common (86 per cent), along with disturbed sleep (79 per cent) and widespread refusal to study (69 per cent).

