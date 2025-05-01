Waltz out as national security adviser, Rubio takes over

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, US President Donald Trump nominated National Security Adviser Mike Waltz to serve as the next US ambassador to the United Nations.

The White House said Secretary of State Marco Rubio will assume Waltz’s current position on an interim basis, while continuing his existing duties at the State Department.

Trump praised Waltz’s service in a post on Truth Social, stating, “Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role.”

’Meanwhile, the White House has not yet announced a timeline for Waltz’s confirmation process, in which the shake-up comes as the administration passes the 100-day mark of Trump’s second term.

Sources familiar with internal deliberations noted that Waltz had been informed earlier this week that his time as national security adviser was ending.

He had reportedly lost influence in the West Wing after a journalist was accidentally added to a group chat discussing sensitive military operations.

Trump had initially considered dismissing him at the time but opted against it to avoid political fallout, according to CNN.