Vodafone makes world’s first space video call using standard smartphones

Shafaq News/ Vodafone has successfully made the world's first space-based video call using standard 4G and 5G smartphones, marking a milestone in mobile connectivity that could extend coverage to remote areas with no existing service.

The call, conducted via satellite, enables multiple users in areas lacking traditional mobile coverage to make and receive video calls, access the internet, and use online messaging services. Unlike current satellite-based communication services, Vodafone’s technology does not require a special dish, terminal, or satellite phone. Instead, users experience the same connectivity as existing 4G and 5G mobile networks, with smartphones automatically switching between space and ground-based networks.

“Today’s call is a landmark achievement for Europe in this exciting next technology frontier. It comes 40 years after Vodafone made the UK’s very first mobile phone call,” Vodafone said in a statement.

The breakthrough was marked at Vodafone’s new space-to-land gateway, where astronaut Tim Peake and Vodafone Group Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle showcased the technology. The system operates through the BlueBird satellites of Vodafone’s partner, AST SpaceMobile, functioning as an extension of Vodafone’s land-based networks.

“Together, the satellite service and terrestrial network will give Europe a communications infrastructure for use in any location, including mountains, or out at sea, at any time, as well as boosting overall resilience,” Vodafone said.

The service, using satellites from AST SpaceMobile, is expected to launch in Europe before the end of 2025.

Competition in the satellite communication sector is intensifying, with major players such as Apple, T-Mobile, and SpaceX advancing their own satellite-based connectivity solutions. Apple introduced satellite texting for emergency services and location sharing with the iPhone 14. In 2023, SpaceX demonstrated its Starlink satellite-based video call between two US-based employees using unmodified mobile phones. However, unlike Vodafone’s recent demonstration, SpaceX’s call was not conducted from a remote area without existing mobile coverage.