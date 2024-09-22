Iraq discusses 5G and satellite Internet with Samena CEO at Future Summit in New York

Shafaq News / On Sunday, Ali Al-Moayyed, Chairman of Iraq's Communications and Media Commission, discussed the future of 5G and satellite internet in Iraq with Bocar Ba, the CEO of the Samena Council, in New York.

The Samena Council is one of the leading global alliances in the technology sector, leading a coalition of telecommunications companies in South Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Al-Moayed met with Ba on the sidelines of the Future Summit held in New York, where they addressed several technical aspects related to developing the telecommunications sector in Iraq.

A statement from the commission noted that the meeting primarily focused on the mechanisms for providing 5G services in Iraq, emphasizing “the importance of adopting the latest technological practices and infrastructure to enhance connection speed, reduce response times, and support the digital economy in line with global technological developments.”

The discussion also covered satellite internet services, with both sides examining global best practices for licensing these services, highlighting the benefits and drawbacks of using this technology, and studying potential challenges such as interference with the terrestrial frequency spectrum and its impact on the environment and users.

To enhance the telecommunications sector in Iraq, Al-Moayyed highlighted “the need for support through global and regional workshops and conferences focused on innovations in telecommunications and information technology, including artificial intelligence, big data, and advanced infrastructure."

Earlier today, Al-Moayyed chaired a delegation to participate in the "Summit of the Future,” hosted by the United Nations in New York.

Notably, the Summit of the Future is one of the most prominent events hosted by the United Nations, focusing on five main tracks: sustainable development and finance, peace and security, a digital future for all, youth and future generations, and global governance. It also addresses critical issues intersecting all UN efforts, such as human rights and the climate crisis.