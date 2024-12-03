Iraq and Vodafone sign agreement to launch government-owned 5G network

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Ministry of Communications announced the signing of an agreement with global telecom giant Vodafone to launch a fully government-owned 5G network.

Vodafone is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Europe and Africa, serving over 330 million customers across 15 countries.

“The project seeks to improve telecom services, lower costs, increase state revenues, and bring modern technology…It will create jobs for Iraqi youth and enhance their network management skills,” Communications Minister Hayam Al-Yasiri stated.

Peter Dvorak, Vodafone's CEO for Partner Markets, said the initiative would boost Iraq's social and economic development, emphasizing “the company's global expertise and dedication to training young Iraqi talents.”

The agreement covers preparations for the telecom operator's launch, network design, commercial proposals, business growth plans, and a memorandum for ongoing discussions on services and the optimal management model.

On 26 November, Vodafone secured the license to operate Iraq's national telecommunications network, after the Council of Ministers approved its selection as the operator for the national mobile license project using 5G technology.