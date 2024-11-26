Vodafone secures license to operate Iraq's national telecom network

Shafaq News/ Global telecommunications giant Vodafone has secured the license to operate Iraq's national telecommunications network.

According to a statement from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's media office, “The Council of Ministers approved selecting Vodafone global enterprise telecommunications as the operator for the national mobile license project using 5G technology.”

The Cabinet has tasked the Ministry of Communications with proceeding with the preparatory steps for the project, as per the statement.