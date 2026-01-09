Venezuela releases opposition detainees following Maduro’s capture

Shafaq News– Caracas

On Friday, the Venezuelan government released prominent political prisoners in what officials described as a gesture toward national unity and peaceful coexistence.

According to Foro Penal, among those freed were Enrique Márquez, a former 2024 presidential candidate, Biagio Pilieri, and Venezuelan-Spanish activist Rocío San Miguel, who had been detained since February 2024 on charges related to an alleged assassination plot, along with five other Spanish citizens.

🇪🇸 Kennedy Tejeda – Abogado del Foro Penal y preso político en VenezuelaKennedy Tejeda, abogado defensor de derechos humanos y miembro del Foro Penal, fue detenido arbitrariamente el 2 de agosto de 2024 mientras asistía legalmente a ciudadanos en un comando de la GNB en… pic.twitter.com/0SA1UHeqmk — Foro Penal (@ForoPenal) January 9, 2026

Jorge Rodriguez, Venezuela’s parliament speaker and brother of interim president Delcy Rodriguez, announced the release in a state TV statement, but did not specify the full list of names or the total number of prisoners freed.

In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump welcomed Venezuela’s release of political prisoners as a sign of “seeking peace,” and described the move as a “very important and smart gesture.”

Earlier this month, the US army launched Operation Absolute Resolve in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, and captured President Nicolas Maduro with his wife, Cilia Flores. They appeared later in a Manhattan federal court to face drug trafficking and weapons charges.

The raid, which inflicted 200 casualties, prompted a rapid political shift, with Vice President Rodriguez sworn in as interim president, while US leaders emphasized cooperation on strategic priorities, including the reopening of Venezuela’s oil and gas sector.

