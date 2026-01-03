Venezuela VP calls for the immediate release of Maduro

Shafaq News– Caracas

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez called on Saturday for the immediate release of President and his wife, Cilia Flores, affirming that Maduro remains the country’s “only president.”

In a televised address broadcast by state media following a meeting of the National Defense Council, Rodríguez said the session was attended by the defense minister, the head of strategic operations, the vice president for citizen security, the foreign minister, senior military commanders, and the Council of Vice Presidents. “All political, military, and security institutions across Venezuela have been placed on full alert,” she stated.

Rodríguez announced the permanent activation of the National Defense Council, pending support from the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court for what she described as a foreign disturbance decree signed by Maduro.

“Venezuelans had responded to a mobilization call previously issued by Maduro, with grassroots cadres taking to the streets and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces and citizen security agencies deploying nationwide,” she noted, framing the measures as part of defending independence and national sovereignty following a “brutal attack on the country earlier on Saturday.”

The Vice President voiced that the events constituted a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, particularly Articles One and Two, and described the situation as an act of external aggression that has caused widespread shock within the international community.

She urged Venezuelans to remain calm and united, stressing the government’s readiness for dialogue and for building relations based on mutual respect and international law.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States would assume control of Venezuela after an overnight operation in Caracas captured President Nicolas Maduro.

The operatio nfollowed months of escalating US pressure on Venezuela, including more than 35 strikes on suspected drug-smuggling vessels that killed at least 115 people, as well as the seizure of oil tankers and the imposition of a naval blockade.

