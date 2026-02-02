Venezuela marks first LPG export shipment

Shafaq News- Caracas

Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, confirmed on Monday that the country has exported liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) abroad for the first time in its history.

In a post on Telegram, she noted that the ship Crisobigi Lady Venezuela departed the country’s shores earlier this morning, describing the milestone as an “achievement for the country’s working class.”

Rodriguez did not reveal the vessel’s destination, but the maritime tracking website marinetraffic.com indicated the ship is bound for Rhode Island in the northeastern United States.

Until now, Venezuela has directed all LPG production to the domestic market to meet local demand, leaving no surplus for export. In January, however, the government signed a contract to sell gas abroad, without disclosing the buyer.

The shipment comes a month after US forces conducted an operation in Caracas that left 200 people dead and resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Both were later brought before a federal court in Manhattan on drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Following the operation, US President Donald Trump outlined plans for the United States to maintain control of Venezuela’s oil sector and ‘’rebuild’’ the country’s energy infrastructure, urging Rodriguez to coordinate closely with his administration on oil matters.

Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven crude oil reserves, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+), with an estimated 303.8 billion barrels, representing roughly 19.4 percent of global reserves.