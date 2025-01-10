Unconditional release for Trump in "hush money" case

Shafaq News/ The New York Supreme Court decided on Friday to release the US president-elect unconditionally in the "hush money" case.

Judge Juan Merchan announced the ruling after Trump’s conviction in the hush money case, as confirmed by a jury earlier.

The judge noted that "Trump's conviction will remain on his criminal record."

However, the decision does not impose a prison sentence, fine, or any form of surveillance on Trump.

With the conclusion of the sentencing session, Trump becomes the first former or elected president to be convicted of criminal offenses.

Trump attended the session virtually from his residence in Palm Beach, Florida, where he is shaping the path for his new administration.

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court had rejected Trump’s last-minute attempt to halt the ruling in the case involving the payment to silence actress Stormy Daniels.