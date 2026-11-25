Shafaq News- Washington

The US war effort against Iran is funded through January, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, reiterating that preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains his primary objective.

In an Oval Office interview with the New York Post, Trump acknowledged that his military options could be constrained when Democrats take control of Congress early next year. He expressed hope, however, that the opposition party would not bring the conflict to “a premature end.”

“They’ll take a total win and make it a loss. I mean, if they do that, look, their navy’s gone, their air force is gone, their anti-aircraft, everything’s gone. Their leaders are gone. I mean, if [Democrats] do that, they’ll just take a win and make it a loss,” Trump said.

“I don’t know how they could do that politically, because we have a win. We can put that war to bed anytime we want.”

Trump launched the war in February, initially predicting it would last “four weeks or so.” However, stalled negotiations with Tehran led to a ceasefire in April, followed by a memorandum of understanding in June that collapsed weeks later.

Israel favors regime change as a way to end the war, but Trump described the conflict earlier this month as already “effectively over.” He called Israel’s goal of ending the Islamic Republic “probably doable,” but added that it was not “my goal. I was never for or against regime change; that was never a criterion for me.”

“I just don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

On Tuesday, Trump said more oil was now passing through the Strait of Hormuz than before the war. He also described the US naval blockade of Iranian ports as the “greatest naval blockade in history,” claiming that no Iranian vessel had breached it since Washington first imposed it in April.