US strikes Iran; Iran hits US Gulf bases

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran (Updated at 9:06 a.m.)

The United States carried out a new wave of strikes against targets across Iran on Monday, while Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced attacks on American bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Jordan, according to statements issued by both sides.

The American Strikes

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces completed offensive strikes against dozens of targets at multiple locations in Iran “to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.”

The targets included Iranian military air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats.

A CENTCOM spokesperson alleged that the IRGC had opened fire on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz shortly before the strikes, according to remarks by Axios.

Iranian state-run and semi-official media outlets reported explosions around the village of Tahroui in the southern city of Sirik where US forces struck a communications tower, explosions in the southern port city of Jask, in the southern cities of Bushehr, Kangan, Ahvaz, Mahshahr, Omidiyeh, Behbahan and Dezful in Khuzestan province, and in areas outside the city of Khondab in Markazi province in central Iran.

The deputy governor of Khuzestan province said one person was killed and four wounded in a strike on an agricultural water pumping station in Mahshahr.

The Iranian Response

The IRGC said its naval force had stopped two vessels that switched off their systems and moved along an unlawful course, endangering navigation in the strategic waterway, and that US forces then attacked Iranian coastal bases. “The Strait is Iranian territory, and it would not permit continued American intervention there.”

The IRGC also announced in separate statements attacks using missiles and drones on depots and missile storage sites at the Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan. In Bahrain, it targeted US military installations and infrastructure at the Al-Jufair naval base, a helicopter repair and maintenance center, a facility for P-8 electronic reconnaissance aircraft, and a drone command-and-control center at Sheikh Isa Air Base. The group also struck radar systems in the Sultanate of Oman.

New footage shows Iran's retaliatory strikes on US bases in the region.Follow https://t.co/B3zXG73Jym pic.twitter.com/Ho2hKZOuKQ — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) July 13, 2026

The group fully destroyed fuel depots and a Patriot air-defense system at the US base at Ali Al-Salem in Kuwait, along with an FPS strategic radar system at Ahmad al-Jaber base. It also struck a US surface-to-surface missile base in Kuwait, burning and destroying two HIMARS launchers and ammunition depots.

IRGC says it has destroyed two US HIMARS launchers along with missile depots in Kuwait.Follow https://t.co/B3zXG73Jym pic.twitter.com/m706fWatdI — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) July 13, 2026

The Iranian Army said that it targeted US troop positions, air-defense systems, missiles, shelters, and support hangars in Kuwait. It described the American attacks on military centers and civilian infrastructure as a violation of the United Nations Charter, stressing that “Iran would continue to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence.”

The Kuwaiti Armed Forces said they were engaging hostile aerial targets inside Kuwaiti airspace. The Jordanian Armed Forces said they intercepted and shot down four missiles that entered Jordanian airspace from Iranian territory.

The IRGC said its reciprocal operations are continuing and that results would be announced in subsequent statements.

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