US seeks nuclear deal as Iran reaffirms talks suspension

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

The United States wants a fundamentally different Iran that no longer threatens the region and must abandon its nuclear program as part of any future settlement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared on Wednesday.

In a statement, Rubio also expressed hope that Tehran would halt support for what Washington classifies as terrorism, and transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium under a negotiated agreement. He added that the US has seen no sign that Iran is unwilling to engage diplomatically, warning that President Donald Trump could pursue alternative options if negotiations fail.

Meanwhile, Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom had claimed that Washington informed Tehran it would neither support reopening the Strait of Hormuz nor ease sanctions until the location of its enriched uranium reserves is disclosed. US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that, since the start of the naval blockade on Iran on April 13, US forces have redirected 125 commercial vessels and disabled six others to enforce compliance with the restrictions.

A U.S. Sailor aboard USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) observes a commercial vessel as the ship patrols the Arabian Sea while enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of June 3, CENTCOM forces have redirected 125 commercial vessels and disabled 6 to ensure compliance. pic.twitter.com/zuXXA5ENG2 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 3, 2026

Conflicting narratives have emerged over the status of the diplomacy. Sources cited by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency maintained that Tehran has neither answered a recent US initiative aimed at ending the war nor continued contacts through mediators, contradicting Trump's assertion that Iran had already replied. The sources added that Iran suspended indirect communications pending the fulfillment of its conditions regarding Lebanon and rejected Trump's account as “completely inconsistent with reality.”

Read more: Force without a finish line: Iran losing war, US losing endgame