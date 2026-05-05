US actions against Iran are a small military skirmish, says Trump

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday described his country’s actions toward Iran as a small military skirmish, saying Tehran has “no chance” following the “destruction of its naval and air forces.”

In press remarks, Trump added that Iran’s leadership is “mentally unfit,” reaffirming that Washington would not allow it to obtain nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that his country is seeking to end the conflict through a “win-win” approach for both Iran and the United States. He stressed, “regional security is a priority, and consultations are ongoing with support from multiple capitals to help resolve the crisis.” Dar added that Pakistan has worked to prevent attacks on Gulf states and condemned recent strikes, expressing confidence in progress toward negotiations, a ceasefire, and the launch of dialogue aimed at reaching a peace agreement.

CNN reported that Israel is coordinating with the United States amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, citing an Israeli source. The report revealed that preparations include a possible new round of strikes focusing on energy infrastructure and senior Iranian officials.

According to the source, the aim would be a short campaign designed to pressure Iran into making further concessions in negotiations, though any decision to resume hostilities ultimately rests with Trump.