US Secretary of the Treasury Embarks on 4-Day Visit to China in Effort to Ease Tensions

Shafaq News/ The US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has commenced a four-day visit to China to de-escalate tensions between the world's two largest economies, despite low expectations on both sides.

Upon her arrival in Beijing, Yellen received a modest reception from a Chinese Ministry of Finance official and Nicholas Burns, the US envoy to China.

Yellen expressed her pleasure to be in the Chinese capital and her eagerness to make progress on US President Joe Biden's objective of fostering closer communication between the two nations, which have extensive economic ties but are increasingly at odds.

" I am glad to be in Beijing to meet with Chinese officials and business leaders. We seek a healthy economic competition that benefits American workers and firms and to collaborate on global challenges." Yellen said on Twitter.

"We will take action to protect our national security when needed, and this trip presents an opportunity to communicate and avoid miscommunication or misunderstanding." She added.

Both sides doubt the potential for Yellen's visit to reduce tensions in US-China relations significantly.

Officials from both nations acknowledge that protecting national security interests precedes deepening economic ties.

During her visit, Yellen is scheduled to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and senior economic official Liu He, a close associate of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The discussions between Yellen and her Chinese counterparts are expected to be frank and focused on finding areas of common interest while acknowledging and addressing the substantial disagreements between the two nations.

Yellen's visit represents a crucial opportunity for direct dialogue and understanding amid the complex dynamics that define the US-China relationship, encompassing economic competition, national security concerns, and global challenges.