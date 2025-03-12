US, Russia set to discuss Ukraine ceasefire

Shafaq News/ US Vice President JD Vance announced that Washington and Moscow are set to hold discussions in the coming days as part of ongoing efforts to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Vance confirmed that talks will take place both over the phone and, in some instances, in person. “The Ukrainians have agreed to a ceasefire, and now we are focused on securing the same commitment from the Russians,” he stated.

Earlier this week, US and Ukrainian delegations met in Saudi Arabia, where Kyiv formally accepted Washington’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, with the possibility of extension upon mutual consent. A joint statement from the US and Ukrainian leadership confirmed that, should the ceasefire take effect, Washington would resume intelligence sharing and military aid to Ukraine.

Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski also confirmed that arms supplies to Ukraine via the Rzeszów-Jasionka hub had returned to previous levels.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump reiterated that Kyiv is ready for a ceasefire and is awaiting Moscow’s response.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, has cautioned that any resolution must focus on a lasting peace, not a temporary truce, warning that a short-term ceasefire could allow Ukraine to regroup. Moscow has frequently accused Kyiv of violating past agreements.