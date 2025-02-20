US refuses to back UN resolution on Ukraine war anniversary

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the United States declined to support a United Nations resolution marking the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing three diplomatic sources.

The draft resolution condemns Moscow’s military operations and reaffirms the international community’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity.

One anonymous source explained, "In past years, the US consistently backed such resolutions in support of a just peace in Ukraine."

More than 50 countries currently back the measure, although the sources did not specify which ones. A spokesperson for the US mission to the UN in Geneva has yet to comment.

Meanwhile, Russia controls roughly 20% of Ukrainian territory and steadily advances to seize additional land in eastern Ukraine. In a related development, US President Donald Trump recently asserted that "Russia now controls a significant portion of Ukrainian territory and holds the upper hand in peace negotiations."

Diplomatic activity in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks continues. On February 18, 2025, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in Riyadh to discuss the ongoing conflict.