US CENTCOM issues directives for forces in Middle East to respond to attacks

Shafaq News/ The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Monday that US forces in the Middle East have been instructed to respond swiftly to any attacks they may face, underscoring their right to self-defense and the protection of US interests.

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, CENTCOM spokesperson Colonel Brian McGarry said that orders have been given to US forces operating in the Middle East to respond quickly to any aggression against them, from any party, as part of their right to self-defense and to protect US interests.

When asked by Sky News Arabia whether CENTCOM had observed any unusual activity from Iran or its proxies in the region, McGarry dismissed the notion, stating that there was no abnormal behavior detected.

Regarding whether the rules of engagement for US forces now allow for preemptive strikes, McGarry clarified, "That depends on the situation on the ground and is, of course, a decision made in Washington."

Tensions and escalation in the region remain high, particularly as the war in Gaza intensifies, with an increased focus on the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. Reports have surfaced suggesting that Israel may launch a ground incursion into southern Lebanon soon.

A US official disclosed on Monday that the United States believes Israel could carry out a limited ground operation in southern Lebanon soon. Another US official told CBS that the Israeli offensive could begin within hours.

The Wall Street Journal also cited sources suggesting that the Israeli ground incursion into southern Lebanon could take place as early as this week.