US forces destroy Houthi drones and missile systems in Yemen

Shafaq News/ US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces destroyed Houthi drones and missile systems in Yemen over the past 24 hours.

In a statement, CENTCOM said it destroyed “five Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles and two missile systems in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.” and were identified as posing an imminent threat to US and coalition forces, as well as merchant vessels operating in the region.

"The successful operation was necessary to protect U.S. and coalition forces, and to ensure safer passage for vessels in the region," CENTCOM said.

Tensions in the area have escalated as Iranian-backed Houthi forces continue to launch attacks against Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea, one of the world's most used routes for oil and fuel shipments.

The Houthis say their operations are “in solidarity with the Palestinians and the resistance factions in the Gaza Strip, where Israel so far killed about 41,000 since October 7, 2023.