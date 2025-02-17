US airstrike kills Al-Qaeda leader in Syria

Shafaq News/ The US military announced the killing of a leader from Hurras al-Din, a faction of al-Qaeda in Syria that had previously declared its dissolution.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on X that on February 15, CENTCOM forces conducted "a precision airstrike in Northwest Syria targeting and killing a senior finance and logistics official in the terrorist organization Hurras al-Din (HaD), an Al-Qaeda affiliate," without disclosing the identity of the killed leader.

Hurras al-Din, designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, announced its dissolution after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, officially revealing for the first time that it was an al-Qaeda branch in Syria.

Founded in 2018, Hurras al-Din was active in the northwestern regions of Syria. In September 2019, the US Department of State classified Hurras al-Din as a "global terrorist entity."

Hurras al-Din has conducted various operations against Syrian regime forces and foreign interests. The group has targeted Syrian government forces, engaged in kidnappings, and attacked Russian military assets, including a significant VBIED attack on a Russian base in Raqqa in January 2021. Hurras al-Din also carried out an attack on a Syrian Republican Guard bus in Damascus in August 2021, according to Counter Extremism.