US Central Command forces kill senior Hurras al-Din leader in Syria

Shafaq News/ US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces killed Abu-’Abd al-Rahman al-Makki, a senior leader of Hurras al-Din, in a targeted strike in Syria on Friday.

Al-Makki, a member of the Hurras al-Din Shura Council, was responsible for overseeing terrorist operations in the region, according to CENTCOM.

“Hurras al-Din is an Al Qaeda-associated force based in Syria that shares Al Qaeda’s global aspirations to conduct attacks against U.S. and Western interests.” CENTCOM said.

Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM Commander, emphasized the commitment to counterterrorism efforts, stating, “CENTCOM remains dedicated to the enduring defeat of terrorists in the CENTCOM area of responsibility who threaten the United States, its allies and partners, and regional stability.”

CENTCOM has been targeting Al Qaeda leaders in Syria as part of its broader strategy to disrupt the terrorist organization's operations and leadership structure. Recent notable strikes include the killing of Abu Khadija al-Urduni in June 2023. Al-Urduni was a senior leader of Hurras al-Din, an Al Qaeda affiliate in Syria.

Earlier, in June 2022, CENTCOM conducted a drone strike that resulted in the death of Abu Hamzah al-Yemeni, another senior Hurras al-Din leader.