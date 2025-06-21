UN warns of new refugee crisis as Israel-Iran conflict deepens

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the United Nations raised alarm over the mounting humanitarian and nuclear risks resulting from the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

In a joint appeal to de-escalate, multiple UN agencies cautioned that the intensifying hostilities could trigger a new wave of displacement across the Middle East — a region already grappling with the legacy of war and forced migration.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) confirmed that civilian movements have been recorded in both Iran and Israel as populations flee the impact of missile exchanges.

“Movements have been reported from Tehran and other parts of Iran, with some choosing to cross into neighboring countries,” UNHCR said in a statement.

“Shelling has caused people in Israel to seek shelter elsewhere in the country and, in some cases, abroad.”

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi issued a sobering call for restraint, emphasizing the long-term consequences of renewed displacement.

“This region has already endured more than its share of war, loss, and displacement – we cannot allow another refugee crisis to take root,” Grandi warned.

“Once people are forced to flee, there’s no quick way back – and all too often, the consequences last for generations.”

The agency urged neighboring countries to uphold the right to seek asylum and allow unhindered humanitarian access to affected populations. It also stressed the importance of protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure amid ongoing strikes.

During an emergency Security Council meeting held Friday in New York, UN Secretary-General António Guterres delivered a dire warning, “If fighting escalates, it could ignite a fire no one can control.”