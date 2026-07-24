Shafaq News- Washington

Russia and China will not supply weapons to Iran, US President Donald Trump stated, warning that any such move “would be very bad” for both countries.

Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him during a recent meeting in Beijing that China would not, “under any circumstances,” provide weapons to Tehran, adding that the commitment also applies to Chinese companies. He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a similar pledge despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Washington Post, citing officials familiar with US intelligence assessments, previously reported that Russia had provided Iran with targeting data related to US military positions in the Middle East. The Wall Street Journal also quoted US officials as saying that Iran’s improved ability to strike sensitive targets had raised concerns in Washington that Tehran could be receiving targeting assistance from Russia or China, although neither report presented public evidence to support the assessments.

On March 5, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Russia and China support Iran “politically and in other areas,” without specifying whether that assistance includes military cooperation. Trump warns China, Russia against arming Iran