Trump threatens ‘Project Freedom Plus’ if Iran diplomacy fails

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Saturday that Washington would pursue a “different path” if efforts to reach an agreement to end the war in the Middle East collapse.

“We may go back to Project Freedom if things don’t happen,” Trump told reporters at the White House, adding, “It’ll be Project Freedom Plus, meaning Project Freedom plus other things.”

He offered no details on what those measures could include.

Trump introduced “Project Freedom” on May 3 as a naval mission to escort stranded vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, but suspended the operation less than 48 hours later, citing requests from Pakistan and other countries, along with reported progress in indirect talks with Iranian representatives.

Earlier today, the Wall Street Journal indicated that negotiations between the United States and Iran could begin next week in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. Preliminary arrangements remain under discussion, while the level of representation and the agenda have yet to be finalized.

Read more: Force without a finish line: Iran is losing the war, the US is losing the endgame