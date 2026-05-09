US and Iran eye peace talks next week

Shafaq News- Washington

Negotiations between the United States and Iran may begin next week in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Preliminary arrangements for the discussions are still under consideration, while the level of representation and the agenda have yet to be finalized.

Axios previously indicated that Washington and Tehran are nearing a one-page memorandum aimed at halting the conflict. The United States expects Tehran’s response within 48 hours, according to the report, which noted that the framework includes suspending Iran’s uranium enrichment activities, lifting US sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian funds, and removing navigation restrictions imposed by both sides in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei remarked that the American proposal “is still under consideration by Iran,” adding that Tehran will relay its position to the Pakistani side after completing its review.

Read more: Force without a finish line: Iran is losing the war, the US is losing the endgame