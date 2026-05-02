Trump demands Iranian concessions for nuclear accord

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Saturday signaled the United States may forgo a nuclear deal with Iran, warning that any agreement would have to come at Tehran’s expense.

Speaking at the “Club Florida Forum,” Trump indicated his administration has been receiving outreach from multiple Iranian figures proposing possible arrangements, noting officials are weighing which side could emerge as a viable negotiating partner.

He described his current dealings as involving “very tough people in Iran,” reiterating that Iran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

“They all want to make a deal, but they’re all messed up. It’s a very disjointed leadership,” he remarked, asserting that the top tiers of Iranian leadership have effectively disappeared. He claimed US strikes had killed former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with first- and second-tier officials, adding that about half of the third tier is no longer present.

Despite a two-week ceasefire signed on April 8 and later extended by Trump, the US and Iran have yet to reach a longer-term arrangement. Earlier this week, Trump rejected an Iranian modified proposal for negotiations with the US through Pakistani mediators.