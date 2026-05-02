US orders 5K troops home from Germany

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States will pull 5,000 troops out of Germany, the US Department of War confirmed on Saturday, framing the move as part of a broader reassessment of overseas deployments linked to shifting security priorities.

In a statement, Sean Parnell, spokesperson for the Pentagon, noted that the withdrawal is expected to be completed within six to 12 months.

Earlier this week, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Iran was “humiliating the United States” in the ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the US campaign against Tehran. US President Donald Trump urged Merz to focus on “fixing his broken country” rather than spending time interfering with those ‘’making the World, including Germany, a safer place!’’

Berlin has not yet reacted to Trump’s remarks.