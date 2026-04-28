US and Iran explore phased agreement to avert escalation

Shafaq News- Washington (Updated at 10:15)

Diplomatic efforts are underway to bring the United States and Iran closer to a potential agreement, CNN reported on Tuesday, as mediators push for a breakthrough aimed at preventing renewed military escalation in the region.

Citing sources familiar with the talks, the outlet noted that discussions center on a phased arrangement. The first phase of any potential deal would seek to restore conditions to their pre-war status, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions or transit fees. More complex issues, including Iran’s nuclear program —previously cited by the United States and Israel as a ‘’key justification’’ for military action —would be deferred to later stages of the process.

Sources also indicated that the option of the United States stepping back from diplomacy and shifting toward military measures remains under consideration should current efforts fail to produce results.

A second round of US-Iran talks in Islamabad collapsed last weekend before either side reached the table. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in the Pakistani capital but ruled out any direct meeting with American negotiators, announcing he was already headed to Oman and Russia. Hours later, US President Donald Trump pulled his delegation entirely, saying envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would not make an 18-hour flight "to sit around talking about nothing."

Read more: US-Iran talks collapse; Analysts warn of high escalation risk as ceasefire deadline nears