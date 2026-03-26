Trump says Iran begging for deal as Tehran refuses negotiations

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that Iranian negotiators were “begging” for a deal after being militarily “obliterated.”

On Truth Social, Trump called Tehran’s claim that it is only reviewing a US proposal “WRONG,” urging Iran to hurry up and accept the deal.

Iran is reviewing a 15-point proposal from Washington covering its nuclear program, missile activity, and support for allied groups, delivered via Pakistan, according to international outlets. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Tehran is studying the proposal but does not intend to hold talks to end the conflict.

Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkiye are mediating between Tehran and Washington and maintain direct contact with both sides.