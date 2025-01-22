Trump's new cabinet, key picks for his next term

Shafaq News/ After taking the oath of office and assuming his duties, US President Donald Trump nominated new ministers for his government. According to US law, they require approval from the Senate before taking their positions.

Typically, the President selects a nominee for a cabinet position based on competence, experience, as well as political orientation and how closely the nominee aligns with the President's and his party's policies.

The President formally announces the nomination, and the nominee’s name is sent to the Senate for review. Relevant Senate committees, such as the Foreign Relations Committee or the Armed Services Committee, hold hearings where the nominee is questioned about their policies and experience.

The nominee’s qualifications are assessed based on their experience, personal record, and ability to manage the department. After the hearings, the nominee is put to a vote in the Senate. If the Senate rejects the nomination, the President is required to submit another nominee.

Once the Senate approves the nominee, the President issues a formal appointment, and the minister takes an oath of office before a government official and officially begins their duties.

15 Ministries The Cabinet consists of the Vice President and 15 executive departments, which are Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, the Interior, Labor, Justice, State, Transportation, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs, in addition to the Attorney General.

Here is a list of President Donald Trump’s nominees for the cabinet and leadership positions:

Attorney General: Pam Bondi Pam Bondi is from Tampa, Florida. She served for over 18 years as the state’s attorney, handling cases ranging from domestic violence to first-degree murder. In 2010, she ran for the Attorney General of Florida, becoming the 37th and first female attorney general in the state’s history, serving two consecutive terms from 2011 to 2019.

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency: John Ratcliffe John Ratcliffe previously served as Director of National Intelligence from May 2020 until January 2021, making him the first person to hold both the positions of CIA Director and DNI.

Director of National Intelligence: Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi Gabbard has dedicated her life to service. From her early days in public office to her extensive military career, she has committed her life to protecting the safety, security, and freedom of the American people.

Secretary of Agriculture: Brooke Rollins Brooke Leslie Rollins is from Glen Rose, Texas. She grew up working on her family’s farm in Minnesota, involved in cattle ranching and for various US organizations. She graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Development and was the first woman elected as student body president in the university’s history. After receiving a law degree with honors from the University of Texas School of Law, she worked as a policy director for Governor Rick Perry before building and leading a public policy institute in Texas for fifteen years. She currently resides in Fort Worth, Texas, with her husband Mark and their four children.

Secretary of Commerce: Howard Lutnick Before entering public service, Howard Lutnick was a prominent figure on Wall Street for over three decades, serving as Chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners, in addition to being CEO of Newmark.

Secretary of Defense: Pete Hegseth Hegseth is a US military veteran, having been deployed on several military assignments during his service as an infantry officer in Iraq and other areas. He also trained in Afghanistan, served in various positions in the National Guard, and earned several military awards. He authored five books, including “The War on Warriors”, which topped the New York Times bestseller list for 10 weeks.

Secretary of Education: Linda McMahon Linda McMahon, originally from New Bern, North Carolina, most recently served as Chairman of the America First Policy Institute. She previously served as Administrator of the Small Business Administration in Trump’s first term. Before her public service career, she was the Chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Secretary of Energy: Chris Wright Chris Wright is the founder, CEO, and Chairman of Liberty Energy. He has had an extensive career in the energy sector, working in oil, gas, nuclear, solar, and thermal energy. He serves on several energy companies’ boards and currently resides in Colorado with his wife Liz. He is a father, grandfather, skier, cyclist, climber, and outdoor enthusiast.

Secretary of Health and Human Services: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. began his public service career in 1985 as a lawyer for the non-profit RiverKeeper, an environmental group. He became one of the most influential environmental advocates in the US and was named a “Hero for the Planet” byTimemagazine, winning the Sartzky Peace Prize.

Secretary of Homeland Security: Kristi Noem Kristi Noem is a rancher, farmer, small business owner, and author of two New York Times best-selling books, “No Going Back” and “Not My First Rodeo”. She served in the South Dakota legislature and was elected the state’s first female Governor in 2018. In 2022, she was re-elected with the highest vote count in South Dakota's history.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development: Scott Turner Scott Turner, from Richardson, Texas, has extensive experience in public service, business, and professional sports. He is the executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council and has led over 200 policy actions aimed at revitalizing economically distressed communities.

Secretary of the Interior: Doug Burgum Doug Burgum, from Arthur, North Dakota, studied at North Dakota State University and earned an MBA from Stanford University. He led a software company, Great Plains, which was acquired by Microsoft. In 2016, he was elected Governor of North Dakota, where he successfully passed the largest tax reduction in the state’s history and reduced bureaucracy. Under his leadership, North Dakota had the highest real GDP growth and the lowest unemployment rate in the country.

Secretary of Labor: Lori Chavez DeRemer Lori Chavez DeRemer has devoted over two decades to public service, starting in 2002 with the Happy Valley Parks Committee in Oregon. She later became the first Latina mayor of Happy Valley, Oregon, in 2010. During her tenure, she helped the city become one of the fastest-growing in Oregon and promoted initiatives for working families and small businesses.

Secretary of State: Marco Rubio The US Senate unanimously confirmed Marco Rubio as Secretary of State on Tuesday. Rubio is the first Hispanic American to hold the position and the first confirmed by the Senate in Trump’s administration. Rubio, born to Cuban immigrant parents, is known for his tough stance on authoritarian regimes in Latin America and China. During his Senate hearing, he accused China of using dishonest means to become a superpower, calling the Asian giant “the most powerful and dangerous adversary” the US has faced.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs: Doug Collins Doug Collins, a retired Air Force Colonel and Iraq War veteran with over 20 years of military experience, is familiar with the complex issues veterans face. As a long-time member of Congress and a lawyer, Collins has a deep understanding of the federal government and political experience in solving issues for veterans.

Secretary of Transportation: Sean Duffy Sean Duffy served as a Congressman for Wisconsin’s 7th district for ten years, where he worked on the House Financial Services Committee and led local transportation issues. Before serving in Congress, Duffy was the District Attorney for Ashland County, Wisconsin, where he successfully prosecuted over 100 cases.

Secretary of the Treasury: Scott Bessent Scott Bessent is the founder of Key Square Capital Management and has worked across various financial sectors, having lived and worked in over 60 countries. He was previously Chief Investment Officer at Soros Fund Management and taught economic history at Yale University. He also ran his own hedge fund, Bessent Capital, and managed Soros’s London branch from 1991 to 2000.