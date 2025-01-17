Trump’s inauguration to be moved indoors, amid expected polar frost
Shafaq News/ US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Friday, on his platform
"Truth Social”, that his inauguration ceremony, scheduled for Monday, will
be moved indoors at the US Capitol due to the expected polar frost in
Washington.
Trump wrote, "Polar winds are hitting the country. As a result, I have
decided to deliver my inauguration speech in the Capitol building, just like
Ronald Reagan did in 1985."
According to the Associated Press, the inauguration will be relocated to the
Capitol building due to the forecasted low temperatures.
A source familiar with the arrangements said that Trump is set to take the
oath of office inside the Capitol on Monday because of anticipated extreme cold
weather.
He also mentioned that officials organizing the ceremony are discussing the
possibility of moving the event indoors due to the severe cold and icy winds.
Washington is under heightened security measures, with 25,000 law
enforcement officers and 8,000 National Guard troops deployed in anticipation
of potential threats during the inauguration.
Trump, 78, said the indoor ceremony at the Capitol would be a
"beautiful experience for everyone, especially the large television
audience."
Weather forecasts predict that temperatures in Washington on Monday, the day of Trump’s inauguration, will reach about seven degrees Celsius below freezing, with wind chills making it feel even colder.