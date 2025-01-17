Trump’s inauguration to be moved indoors, amid expected polar frost

Shafaq News/ US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Friday, on his platform "Truth Social”, that his inauguration ceremony, scheduled for Monday, will be moved indoors at the US Capitol due to the expected polar frost in Washington.

Trump wrote, "Polar winds are hitting the country. As a result, I have decided to deliver my inauguration speech in the Capitol building, just like Ronald Reagan did in 1985."

According to the Associated Press, the inauguration will be relocated to the Capitol building due to the forecasted low temperatures.

A source familiar with the arrangements said that Trump is set to take the oath of office inside the Capitol on Monday because of anticipated extreme cold weather.

He also mentioned that officials organizing the ceremony are discussing the possibility of moving the event indoors due to the severe cold and icy winds.

Washington is under heightened security measures, with 25,000 law enforcement officers and 8,000 National Guard troops deployed in anticipation of potential threats during the inauguration.

Trump, 78, said the indoor ceremony at the Capitol would be a "beautiful experience for everyone, especially the large television audience."

Weather forecasts predict that temperatures in Washington on Monday, the day of Trump’s inauguration, will reach about seven degrees Celsius below freezing, with wind chills making it feel even colder.