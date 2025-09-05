Trump pushes shift from Defense to War Department

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order rebranding the Department of Defense as the Department of War, reviving the title first used from 1789 until 1947.

At the Oval Office signing, Trump justified the move by citing America’s military history, declaring that the nation “won the first world war, we won the second world war, we won everything before that and in between,” and then, in his words, went “woke” by adopting the Department of Defense name.

Republican lawmakers have begun pushing to formalize the rebranding, with Representative Greg Steube of Florida and Senator Mike Lee of Utah introducing legislation to make the switch official. Visitors to the Pentagon’s official website are already being redirected from defense.gov to war.gov as part of the change.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth endorsed the decision, vowing that the military would “go on offense, not just on defense,” pursue “maximum lethality, not tepid legality,” and “raise up warriors, not just defenders,” before concluding that “this war department, Mr. President, just like America, is back.”